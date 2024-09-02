Costco among businesses closed for Labor Day holiday. Full list of closures

As Labor Day arrives, marking a time to celebrate and give thanks for the nation's workers, it will also mean a number of closures across Illinois and the country, but what exactly will be open and closed for the holiday?
This year, the federal holiday falls on Monday, Sept. 2.
Some businesses will close their doors to give employees the holiday off, while others will operate on a reduced schedule.
Here's a look at what's open and closed.
What retailers are open on Labor Day?
- Aldi - Most locations will operate on reduced hours, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- Family Dollar
- Hobby Lobby - Locations will operate on reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Jewel-Osco
- Kohl's
- Lowe's
- Macy's
- Mariano's
- Marshalls
- Meijer
- Menards
- Michael's
- Petco
- Petsmart
- Ross
- Sam's Club - Stores will open at 9 a.m. as usual, but close early at 6 p.m.
- Starbucks - most locations are open, but check your local store for hours
- Target
- TJ Maxx
- Trader Joe's
- Tony's Fresh Market
- Walgreen's
- Walmart
What retailers are closed on Labor Day?
- Costco
What else is closed for Labor Day?
Local
USPS
Labor Day is one of 11 holidays that the United States Postal Service observes, which means all U.S. post offices will be closed and mail will not be delivered on Monday.
FedEx and UPS
FedEx and UPS will not have pickup or delivery services on Labor Day. Some FedEx stores will be open with modified hours, so check your local FedEx office location for information and times.
Some UPS stores will be closed while others will be open with modified hours, so check your local UPS store location for information and times.
Banks
Banks are closed on federal holidays, including Labor Day. Some banking services may remain available, such as self-service ATMs for those who need to withdraw money or make a deposit.
Schools
Labor Day is considered a "legal school holiday," meaning many schools will be closed across the state. While there are some holidays that can be "modified" or "waived," Labor Day is not one of them, according to the Illinois State Board of Education.
Those days only include:
- The birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (third Monday in January);
- The birthday of President Abraham Lincoln (February 12);
- The birthday of Casimir Pulaski (first Monday in March);
- Columbus Day (second Monday in October); and
- Veterans’ Day (November 11)* (see below)