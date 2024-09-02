Costco among businesses closed for Labor Day holiday. Full list of closures

As Labor Day arrives, marking a time to celebrate and give thanks for the nation's workers, it will also mean a number of closures across Illinois and the country, but what exactly will be open and closed for the holiday?

This year, the federal holiday falls on Monday, Sept. 2.

Some businesses will close their doors to give employees the holiday off, while others will operate on a reduced schedule.

Here's a look at what's open and closed.

What retailers are open on Labor Day?

Aldi - Most locations will operate on reduced hours, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CVS

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

Hobby Lobby - Locations will operate on reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Jewel-Osco

Kohl's

Lowe's

Macy's

Mariano's

Marshalls

Meijer

Menards

Michael's

Petco

Petsmart

Ross

Sam's Club - Stores will open at 9 a.m. as usual, but close early at 6 p.m.

Starbucks - most locations are open, but check your local store for hours

Target

TJ Maxx

Trader Joe's

Tony's Fresh Market

Walgreen's

Walmart

What retailers are closed on Labor Day?

Costco

What else is closed for Labor Day?

USPS

Labor Day is one of 11 holidays that the United States Postal Service observes, which means all U.S. post offices will be closed and mail will not be delivered on Monday.

FedEx and UPS

FedEx and UPS will not have pickup or delivery services on Labor Day. Some FedEx stores will be open with modified hours, so check your local FedEx office location for information and times.

Some UPS stores will be closed while others will be open with modified hours, so check your local UPS store location for information and times.

Banks

Banks are closed on federal holidays, including Labor Day. Some banking services may remain available, such as self-service ATMs for those who need to withdraw money or make a deposit.

Schools

Labor Day is considered a "legal school holiday," meaning many schools will be closed across the state. While there are some holidays that can be "modified" or "waived," Labor Day is not one of them, according to the Illinois State Board of Education.

Those days only include: