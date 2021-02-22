Corrections Officer Killed in Stabbing at Indiana State Prison Identified

A corrections officer who was fatally stabbed Sunday at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City was identified as a 57-year-old lieutenant, according to the LaPorte County coroner.

Lt. Gene Lasco was killed when an inmate attacked him and and another employee in a common area at approximately 2:40 p.m., officials said.

The second corrections officer sustained serious injuries. An autopsy for Lasco was scheduled to take place Wednesday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our staff and their families," the Indiana Department of Correction said in a Facebook post.

The suspect, Tymetri Campbell, 38, faces several preliminary charges, including murder, state police said. Campbell is serving a sentence for three counts of murder out of Marion County, Indiana, according to the Department of Correction website.

Additional details, including what led up to the incident, weren't immediately available.

