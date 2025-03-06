Loop

Correctional officer charged for sexual abuse of 4 detainees at Loop facility

The officer was stationed on the 12th floor of the Metropolitan Correctional Center in the Chicago Loop

By Sun Times Wire

CHICAGO – OCTOBER 19: The Metropolitan Correctional Center, photographed from the rooftop of the Gentlemen’s Co-Operative Penthouse 111, and photographed during the Chicago Architecture Foundation’s ‘9th Annual Open House Chicago’ in Chicago, Illinois on October 19, 2019. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

A female correctional officer was accused of sexually abusing four women who were inmates at a downtown correctional center in 2023.

Brittany Hall, 31, was charged with five counts of sexual abuse of a ward, each of which is punishable by up to 15 years in federal prison, and three counts of abusive sexual contact, each of which is punishable by up to two years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Illinois said in a statement.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Hall was stationed on the 12th floor of the Metropolitan Correctional Center, 71 W. Van Buren St., where female inmates are held, according to an indictment filed against Hall Tuesday.

Food & Drink 2 hours ago

Chipotle just added a fan-favorite, limited-edition protein onto menus

Congress 6 hours ago

House votes to censure Rep. Al Green for disrupting Trump's speech to Congress

In separate instances throughout December 2023, Hall, who was in a position of authority over the inmates, allegedly “made sexual contact” with them by touching their breasts, penetrating them or making oral contact with their genitalia, the court documents stated.

Hall was scheduled to appear for an arraignment Thursday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Heather K. McShain.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Copyright Chicago Sun-Times

This article tagged under:

Loop
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us