Correctional officer charged for sexual abuse of 4 detainees at Loop facility

A female correctional officer was accused of sexually abusing four women who were inmates at a downtown correctional center in 2023.

Brittany Hall, 31, was charged with five counts of sexual abuse of a ward, each of which is punishable by up to 15 years in federal prison, and three counts of abusive sexual contact, each of which is punishable by up to two years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Illinois said in a statement.

Hall was stationed on the 12th floor of the Metropolitan Correctional Center, 71 W. Van Buren St., where female inmates are held, according to an indictment filed against Hall Tuesday.

In separate instances throughout December 2023, Hall, who was in a position of authority over the inmates, allegedly “made sexual contact” with them by touching their breasts, penetrating them or making oral contact with their genitalia, the court documents stated.

Hall was scheduled to appear for an arraignment Thursday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Heather K. McShain.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has not yet responded to requests for comment.