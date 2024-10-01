Coroner, police conducting investigation at Wheatfield, Indiana, home

A multi-agency investigation involving law enforcement and the Jasper County Coroner's Office was underway at a house in Wheatfield Monday.

Details were limited, but Jasper County Coroner Andrew Boersma confirmed his office was called to a residence in the 4200 block of Old Orchard Lane. Boersma told NBC Chicago the investigation was ongoing and he hoped to have additional information Tuesday afternoon.

Footage showed crime scene tape surrounding the area, with police scouring a backyard and police dogs targeting three different areas.