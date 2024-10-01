Northwest Indiana

Coroner, police conducting investigation at Wheatfield, Indiana, home

Details were limited, but Jasper County Coroner Andrew Boersman confirmed his office was called to a residence in the 4200 block of Old Orchard Lane.

By NBC Chicago Staff

A multi-agency investigation involving law enforcement and the Jasper County Coroner's Office was underway at a house in Wheatfield Monday.

Details were limited, but Jasper County Coroner Andrew Boersma confirmed his office was called to a residence in the 4200 block of Old Orchard Lane. Boersma told NBC Chicago the investigation was ongoing and he hoped to have additional information Tuesday afternoon.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Footage showed crime scene tape surrounding the area, with police scouring a backyard and police dogs targeting three different areas.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Northwest Indiana
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us