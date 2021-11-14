Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Shooting Outside Gary Church Following Funeral

Officials in Gary have released the identity of a man killed when an unknown gunman opened fire into a crowd that was leaving a Gary church following a funeral Saturday.

According to the Lake County Coroner's office, 41-year-old Degerie Scott of Gary was killed in the shooting, which also left another individual injured on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting was reported at approximately 2:19 p.m. outside SS Monica and Luke Catholic Church, located in the 600 block of Rhode Island Court.

According to Gary police, a suspect started shooting into the crowd as people were leaving a funeral.

Upon arrival at the scene, first responders located Scott outside of the church, and rushed him to nearby Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second victim, a 41-year-old man from Gary, was discovered inside the church with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital and last listed in stable condition.

Police say the suspect fled on foot, and they're urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

It's unclear if the shooting was targeted.

Those with information can contact the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3866 or Gary Police Department tip line at 1 866-CRIME GP.