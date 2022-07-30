Coroner Identifies Decomposing Body Found in Waukegan Apartment as Missing Woman

The Lake County Coroner's Office on Saturday identified the body of a woman found decomposing inside a Waukegan apartment, authorities said.

In a news release, Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek stated Bianca Haas, 22, from Mount Prospect, was found deceased Thursday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Drew Lane after someone went into an apartment unit and discovered a body.

The body was said to be decomposing at the time, according to the coroner.

Residents at the apartment complex told NBC 5 they had been complaining of a foul odor in the building for months, eventually leading police to the horrifying discovery.

An autopsy to determine cause of death was completed Friday, but the results have yet to be released. Haas was reported missing earlier this year.

It's unclear if foul play is suspected.