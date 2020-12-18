Coronavirus Testing Opens at O'Hare International Airport

Coronavirus testing opened at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Friday for passengers and employees.

Both rapid antigen and PCR COVID-19 test are available at the Chicago-area airport at a walk-up facility located in the bus and shuttle center, according to a tweet.

The testing site is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first level of the main garage between elevators 3 and 4, the airport said.

#COVIDTesting Facility Has Opened O'Hare!



On Dec. 22, a drive-up COVID-19 testing location is expected to open at O'Hare offering both rapid and PCR tests in the economy parking lot H.

According to the airport's website, a rapid coronavirus test costs $120 and a PCR test costs $145 due prior to the visit. Payments must be made to schedule an appointment.

In order to receive a test result, the airport requires individuals to schedule an appointment, complete paperwork in advance and show up to the visit. Results will be provided by email, according to O'Hare.

Only O'Hare passengers with a flight in the upcoming 72 hours or individuals who have traveled in the last five days can receive a coronavirus test, as well as airport employees.

