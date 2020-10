Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin all broke their own records for the most coronavirus cases in a single day Friday as the virus continues to have a crippling effect on the Midwest.

But where do the three states stand compared to others?

Average daily new cases, recent positivity rates, average daily deaths and other crucial metrics are listed below:

Current Average New Daily Cases in Our Area:

Recent Coronavirus Positivity Rates For Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, and Surrounding States:

Daily New Coronavirus Deaths in Local Counties, Regions, and States:

How Illinois Regions and Chicago-Area Counties Compare on Coronavirus Metrics: