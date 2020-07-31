Coronavirus in Chicago: City's Top Health Official Talks Numbers, Restrictions, School, Sports, Vaccine and More

Chicago Department of Public Health Director Dr. Allison Arwady joined NBC 5 to discuss all things coronavirus and answer some of your most pressing questions.

Will students return to classrooms in the fall - and will it be safe? Which metrics are health officials focused on? And at what point might Chicago see some restrictions or mitigations put back in place?

See her answers to all those questions and more:

What Numbers Health Officials Focus on

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady talks about how much of the population needs to get a coronavirus vaccine in order for it to really work.

The Likelihood of Reaching Herd Immunity

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady talks about the likelihood that we would ever be able to reach herd immunity.

When Chicago Would Bring Back Restrictions

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady talks about the hard number health officials look at to potentially roll back some of the coronavirus restrictions that were previously lifted.

Cases Rising in Young People

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady talks about the numbers health officials look at and the younger groups currently seeing an increase in coronavirus cases.

Chicago's Travel Order Requiring 14-Day Quarantine

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady talks about the main goal of the city’s travel order.

Chicago's Vaccine Rollout Plan

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady talks about the city’s plan to roll out vaccines when one becomes available.

How Much of the Population Needs to Get Vaccinated to Be Effective

Will High School Sports Be Played?

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady talks about moving some fall sports to the spring season. Will the sports actually be played?

Potential Mental Health Crisis Looming for Kids

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady talks about a potential mental health crisis looming for kids without school and sports to see friends.

Creating a Coronavirus 'Social Bubble'

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady talks about creating a personal social bubble to control who you interact with to limit your risk of coronavirus exposure.

Returning to School

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady talks about the importance of getting kids back into the classroom and how to do that safely in the pandemic.