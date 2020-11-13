Coronavirus Illinois: Grocery Stores Hope to Prevent Second Wave of Stockpiling

With residents in Illinois urged to stay home to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, some Chicago-area stores are concerned about a second stockpiling surge.

Illinois set a new troubling record for coronavirus cases Friday - more than 15,000 new confirmed and probable cases in a single 24-hour span.

To help ensure supplies, stores such as Costco and Kroger have placed limits on items including toilet paper.

Outside the Costco in suburban North Riverside, one shopper told NBC 5 she was buying essential items to be prepared - not stockpiling.

"The last time... we were scrounging for all types of things," said shopper Daniella Granados.

On Friday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker acknowledged the state is reaching a "crisis level" for the coronavirus, and advised Illinoisans to stay home, but stopped short of issuing a mandate.

Nov. 13: Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers daily coronavirus update for Illinois, announcing a moratorium on evictions as a second surge of the virus takes hold on the state.

However, the governor said, a stay-at-home order is the next potential step.

Stay-at-home advisories for both suburban Cook County and the city of Chicago will go into effect Monday morning.

While the advisories aren't mandatory, some believe the guidance is necessary.

"Right now we need to do everything in our power to make sure we are protecting as many lives as we can," said Edwin Robles.

In Berwyn, one shopper said she takes the proper precautions like wearing a mask, but believes stay-at-home guidelines go too far.

"I think they are overdoing it," said resident Rosa Tanttari.

Tanttari said her family will continue doing what they have been.

"There are plenty of ways to go out and still stay safe," she said. "Stay home if you need to."