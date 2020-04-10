Chicago

Coronavirus Cases Could Peak in Fall if Second Wave Hits US: Gov. Pritzker

If people don't practice social distancing, a second wave of cases could come early, according to health officials

Coronavirus cases could peak in the fall if a second wave of cases hits the United States, Illinois J.B. Pritzker warned at a daily news briefing Friday.

Citing information from health professionals, Gov. Pritzker said, when it comes to the Spanish flu and other pandemics, countries saw a resurgence of patients because of the lack of a vaccine after the initial wave of case.

"We don't want to have a second wave," Gov. Pritzker added. "And God forbid we do, because other places in the country open up or because, you know, we make adjustments, and they aren't proper."

Earlier this week, Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, said there were encouraging signs that parts of the U.S. may be flattening their curves, but warned that people shouldn't start going out and socially interacting.

"What's really important is that people don't turn these early signs of hope into releasing from the 30 days to stop the spread — it's really critical," she previously said. "If people start going out again and socially interacting, we could see a very acute second wave very early."

In Illinois, an additional 1,465 new cases were reported on Friday as well as 68 more deaths. Statewide, at least 17,887 cases and nearly 600 deaths have been confirmed.

