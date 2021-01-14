Coronavirus by the Numbers: COVID-19 Metrics in Each of Illinois' 11 Healthcare Regions

With Illinois healthcare regions allowed to potentially move forward from Tier 3 mitigations beginning Friday, at least four regions are poised to see an easing of restrictions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The following regions are currently poised to have Tier 3 mitigations rolled back based on metrics from the Illinois Department of Public Health: Region 1, Region 2, Region 3 and Region 5. .

In order to roll back restrictions, a region must meet the following criteria:

A seven-day positivity rate of 12% or lower for three consecutive days Hospital and ICU bed availability of 20% or greater for three consecutive days Decreases in hospitalizations on at least seven of the preceding 10 days

If Region 8, Region 9, Region 10 and Region 11 are able to move their hospital bed capacity above the state's 20% threshold for three days, officials could lift Tier 3 mitigations.

Here's where all 11 Illinois regions stand:

Region 1 (Northwest Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 8.5% (decreasing)

Hospital Beds: 25.7% (decreasing)

ICU Beds: 25.1% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations: 7/10 days of decreases

Could the region roll back restrictions based on metrics? Yes.

Region 2 (West-Central Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 8.2% (decreasing)

Hospital Beds: 25.6% (increasing)

ICU Beds: 22.6% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations: 9/10 days of decreases

Could the region roll back restrictions based on metrics? Yes.

Region 3 (West Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 6.9% (decreasing)

Hospital Beds: 20.2% (decreasing)

ICU Beds: 23.2% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations: 7/10 days of decreases

Could the region roll back restrictions based on metrics? Yes.

Region 4 (Southwest Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 10.3% (decreasing)

Hospital Beds: 12.2% (increasing)

ICU Beds: 15.3% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations: 5/10 days of increases

Could the region roll back restrictions based on metrics? No.

Region 5 (South Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 7.8% (decreasing)

Hospital Beds: 33% (decreasing)

ICU Beds: 20.8% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 8/10 days of decreases

Could the region roll back restrictions based on metrics? Yes.

Region 6 (East-Central Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 8.3% (decreasing)

Hospital Beds: 23.2% (decreasing)

ICU Beds: 32.1% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations: 5/10 days of decreases

Could the region roll back restrictions based on metrics? No.

Region 7 (Will, Kankakee counties):

Positivity Rate: 10% (decreasing)

Hospital Beds: 23.7% (decreasing)

ICU Beds: 27.4% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations: 6/10 days of decreases

Could the region roll back restrictions based on metrics? No.

Region 8 (DuPage, Kane counties):

Positivity Rate: 10.1% (decreasing)

Hospital Beds: 19.3% (increasing)

ICU Beds: 25.3% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 9/10 days decreasing

Could the region roll back restrictions based on metrics? No.

Region 9 (McHenry, Lake counties):

Positivity Rate: 9.7% (decreasing)

Hospital Beds: 18% (decreasing)

ICU Beds: 25.3% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 7/10 days of decreases

Could the region roll back restrictions based on metrics? No.

Region 10 (Suburban Cook County):

Positivity Rate: 9.5% (decreasing)

Hospital Beds: 18.7% (decreasing)

ICU Beds: 21.5% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations: 10/10 days of decreases

Could the region roll back restrictions based on metrics? No.

Region 11 (Chicago):

Positivity Rate: 9.8% (decreasing)

Hospital Beds: 17.5% (increasing)

ICU Beds: 26.2% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations: 10/10 days of decreases

Could the region roll back restrictions based on metrics? No.