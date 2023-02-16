Corbin Burnes 'definitely hurt' with Brewers following arbitration hearing originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers went to salary arbitration on Tuesday, but the two-time All-Star will now make $10.01 million in 2023 after losing his arbitration hearing against the Brewers.

The pitcher expressed his displeasure with the organization after the hearing, saying “There’s no denying that the relationship is definitely hurt.”

Every fear that going to an arbitration hearing against Corbin Burnes could harm his relationship with the Brewers was founded.



“There’s no denying that the relationship is definitely hurt from what [transpired],” Burnes said. pic.twitter.com/Xv8DFyiKde — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) February 16, 2023

“There's no way of getting around that … But when some of the things that are said, you know for instance basically putting me at the forefront of the reason why we didn't make the postseason last year. That's something that probably doesn't need to be said.”

Burnes had asked for a $10.75 million salary, but now the relationship could have irreparable damage over just $750,000.

“You find out your true value to the organization,” Burnes said.

“You think you work hard for seven years in the organization and you get in there and they value you much differently than what you contributed to the organization.”

Burnes shared that the Brewers did make him a two-year offer a few days before the hearing that was “pretty poor.” The deal came with an option for 2024, covering his final year of arbitration.

Corbin Burnes said the Brewers made him a two-year offer a day or two before the hearing that was “pretty poor.” That, he said, was the only mention so far of any sort of multi-year deal. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) February 16, 2023

Not all arbitration hearings end in sorrow. Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera went through cases with the New York Yankees early in their careers and they came out fine.

While Burnes may not have been as dominant in 2022 as he was in 2021, he threw 202 innings with a 2.94 ERA and 0.95 WHIP and certainly wasn't the reason Milwaukee missed the playoffs.

The Brewers went 86-76 in 2022, finishing one game behind the eventual National League champion Philadelphia Phillies for the third and final wild-card spot.

While the hearing may not be a precursor for Burnes leaving the team, a long-term deal may not be in the cards.