COPS AND KIDS STRENGTHEN BONDS OVER HEALTHY FOOD AND GOOD TIMES

It’s Called “Healthy Plates with Police”… a youth led, family-oriented program imagined and run by Chicago police officer Delbert Howell.

He says "We need to be able to eat more healthy meals. We need to know how to prepare more healthy meals more importantly and have more fun as we are doing it"

One Saturday per month, for a couple hours at a time, Kennedy King college generously opens its culinary doors and even provides food for the non-profit!

"It's for k-12th grade and we are able to teach healthy meals and how to make meals they can buy in their own grocery stores in their own neighborhood. "

Although the pandemic set them back a couple of years, this program- since 2018- has reached an estimated thousand youth "to help the police, community, youth and parents engage all at the same time. When you’re breaking bread with people, you’re engaging, having a good time. that’s one of the reasons we started healthy plates with police."

Last Saturday, dozens of kids and parents returned for the first time since February 2020, with dozens showing up. We caught up with Howell for a precious few ,private, minutes to talk about his motivation.

"We started this because we also wanted to give our youth an ability to have a vocational skill. And we want to expand other vocational programs….. we started with culinary. This is a skill they can take for the rest of their lives."

Families like the Harmons have attended several of these events and ready for more.

Mom, Jaime Harmon says it's "Awesome, and there’s usually a simple recipe for them to follow. The chef head chef starts with a demo. And we follow him from there"

"It comes fully stocked with aprons, and chef hats, and it’s a great experience"

Healthy Plates is a non-profit that runs the program. More information can be found at HealthyPlace365.org