COPA Investigating After Person Shot By Chicago Police Officer on West Side

Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating after a person was wounded after being shot by a Chicago police officer on the city's West Side.
According to COPA, the shooting occurred in the 3800 block of West Flournoy Street, shortly after 10 a.m.
Shortly after 11 a.m., Chicago police confirmed that "a suspect" was struck in a shooting, and that no officers were injured. It remains unclear what led to the encounter.
Police said the person shot was transported to an area hospital, where their condition is currently unknown.
There is currently no further information.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.