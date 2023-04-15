COPA Investigating After Person Shot By Chicago Police Officer on West Side

Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating after a person was wounded after being shot by a Chicago police officer on the city's West Side.

According to COPA, the shooting occurred in the 3800 block of West Flournoy Street, shortly after 10 a.m.

COPA is responding to an officer-involved shooting in the 3800 block of West Flournoy. If you or anyone, you know has any information related to this incident, please call our office at 312-746-3609 or visit https://t.co/LqABRQUFLE — COPA (@ChicagoCOPA) April 15, 2023

Shortly after 11 a.m., Chicago police confirmed that "a suspect" was struck in a shooting, and that no officers were injured. It remains unclear what led to the encounter.

Police involved shooting in the 3800 block of W. Flournoy in the 11th Dist. No Officers injured. Suspect transported to area hospital. Condition unknown. PIO in route to scene. Updates to follow. — Chicago Police Communications & News Affairs (@CPD_Media) April 15, 2023

Police said the person shot was transported to an area hospital, where their condition is currently unknown.

There is currently no further information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.