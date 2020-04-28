COPA Releases Multiple Videos in CTA Red Line Shooting

FIND VIDEOS HERE

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released a trove of videos that show an officer shooting an unarmed man who tried to escape arrest at a River North CTA station in February.

COPA released 18 videos Tuesday, several of which show officer Melvina Bogard shooting Ariel Roman. Chicago police said Roman was walking in between train cars while carrying cocaine and an illegal amount of marijuana.

The incident began just after 4 p.m. Feb. 28, when Bogard and her partner, Bernard Butler, followed Roman off the train at the Grand station, police said.

The pair tried to take Roman, 33, into custody at the foot of the stairs that lead up to the station’s main concourse. A struggle ensued, and Roman was able to get to his feet after officers used their pepper spray. Video footage also shows two deployed stun guns near the scene.

Bogard fires a shot at Roman after Butler repeatedly tells her to shoot. Roman runs up the stairs and Bogard fires again. Roman was hospitalized with gunshot wounds to his hip and buttocks.

After the shooting, Roman was hit with resisting arrest and narcotics charges but interim CPD Supt. Charlie Beck asked the state’s attorney’s office to drop them.

Butler and Bogard were stripped of their police powers as COPA investigates.