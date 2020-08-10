COPA Provides Update on Englewood Police-Involved Shooting

A preliminary investigation has revealed that a man was shot by police Sunday in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood after firing at officers during a foot chase, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Racine Avenue, officers were called about a man with a gun, and located an individual in the area who matched the suspect description, according to a press release from the Chicago Police Department.

"Early information indicates the subject discharged a firearm at the officers which resulted in two CPD officers returning fire, striking the subject," a COPA spokesperson said in a statement.

The suspect, a man in his late teens or early 20s, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and listed in stable condition. Three officers involved in the shooting were taken to the hospital for observation. The incident was not captured on body camera video, said CPD Deputy Chief Yolanda Talley.

Officers recovered a weapon at the scene, according to CPD spokesman Tom Ahern.

Offender’s firearm recovered by police after firing at Officers. Officers returned fire striking the offender. Offender transported to U of C Hospital. pic.twitter.com/UQPmfP3a35 — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) August 9, 2020

Per department policy, the officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days.

COPA, the city's civilian police oversight agency, which is leading the investigation, has started reviewing video evidence, canvassing and gathering other materials relevant to the incident, agency officials said.

In the hours following the shooting, emotions among residents were running high, as the result of misinformation about the victim's age circulating in the neighborhood, according to Talley.

COPA Provides Update on Non-Fatal Officer-Involved Incident In Englewood pic.twitter.com/IyfmV6yoJi — COPA (@ChicagoCOPA) August 10, 2020

"This right here is a direct response to one agitator being on the scene, getting people all worked up without having the full story," Talley said at the scene Sunday.

According to police officials, one officer was maced by someone in the crowd, and another suffered an injured shoulder. Additionally, amid the unrest, someone threw a brick at a CPD cruiser, shattering its windows.