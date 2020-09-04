COPA Provides Update After Man Shot and Killed by Police in Pilsen

Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability has reviewed body camera video and received third party footage in relation to the shooting death of a Chicago father who was fatally shot by police late Monday in the Pilsen neighborhood, officials said Friday.

Chicago police said Miguel Vega was shot and killed in the 1300 block of West 19th Street after shots were fired at officers as they were exiting their car, which was struck by gunfire.

However, Vega's relatives don't believe he fired those shots and want to see body camera footage of the incident.

According to COPA, investigators attended Vega's autopsy, and as of Friday, were in the process of acquiring additional video and audio evidence.

Vega's brother, Erik Vega, said he doesn't believe his brother fired shots. He said his brother "was hanging out with people he grew up with” after work.

Vega’s family said he was the oldest of four children and lived with his parents in the suburb of Calumet City, although he grew up on the same block where he was shot.

“We want to know what went down last night so we can fully understand and backup our stories or beliefs," Vega's brother, Erik Vega, said Tuesday.

COPA said in a statement that it remains in contact with Vega's family to provide updates on the investigation, including next steps.

Two people were arrested and two others remained at large after Monday's shooting. Police said a gun was recovered, but their preliminary statement did not include many details, including whether Vega was seen firing a gun or whether anyone else in the group was armed. The initial police statement also did not say that the officers’ car was unmarked.

The officers have been placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.

Videos of the shooting will be released through the COPA. The city generally has 60 days to make relevant videos publicly available.