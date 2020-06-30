Civilian office of Police Accountability

COPA: More Than 400 Complaints Lodged Against Chicago Police Officers During Protests

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has received more than 400 complaints of misconduct by Chicago police officers during protests that occurred in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

According to a statement released by COPA, a total of 404 protest-related complaints were filed with the office.

The complaints included allegations of excessive force, verbal abuse, improper search and seizure, unlawful denial of right to counsel and numerous other operational violations, COPA officials said.

All of the complaints have been forwarded to the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Internal Affairs, officials said.

In one of the highest-profile cases, COPA officials have recommended that another officer involved in an incident at the Brickyard Mall in the city’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood be relieved of their police powers while an investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Two other officers have already been relieved of police powers during the investigation.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced that the FBI is looking into the incident, in which multiple Chicago police officers swarmed a vehicle in a mall parking lot, broke open windows on the car, and pulled several people from the vehicle.

Another incident has led COPA to recommend that two more CPD officers be relieved of police powers pending an investigation, but the office did not specify which incident triggered the review.

On Tuesday, COPA updated a data portal that is collective information about the protest-related complaints.

Civilian office of Police AccountabilityCOPA
