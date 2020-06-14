COPA Investigating Incident Involving Employee Who Discharged Weapon

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is reviewing an incident involving one of its own employees discharging a weapon this morning, according to a statement by COPA.
The Chicago Police Department notified COPA of the encounter between a member of the agency and an unknown individual, according to the release.
COPA will review the matter and work to further assess the event.
This story has been updated to reflect that the individual is employed by COPA not the Chicago Police Department.