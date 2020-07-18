COPA

COPA Investigating Complaints Following Chaotic Grant Park Protest

At least a dozen individuals were arrested after a protest near the Christopher Columbus statue at Grant Park

Chicago's civilian police oversight agency, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, has opened investigations into alleged misconduct complaints after a tense protest transpired at Grant Park Friday evening.

Clashes near the Christopher Columbus statue resulted in at least 18 officers being injured and at least a dozen individuals being arrested, according to Chicago police officials.

Four protesters were also hurt during the confrontation, which led local elected officials and activists to condemn the officers’ tactics.

COPA confirmed Saturday it has started investigating the most egregious of the numerous complaints filed and is reviewing widespread video shared on social media.

The statue of Christopher Columbus at Chicago's Grant Park was vandalized following a Friday night Black Lives Matter protest.

"Residents of this city have a right to exercise their First Amendment rights," the statement added. "Complaints of misconduct of the Chicago Police Department that violate those rights or violate Department policy will be thoroughly investigated by our office..."

In a lengthy statement, Mayor Lori Lightfoot condemned protesters who attacked police officers with frozen water bottles, rocks and fireworks, while also saying that reports of excessive force by officers were “unacceptable.”

Anyone who has information regarding a protest-related complaint is encouraged to email copa-info@chicagocopa.org. Information can include videos and photos of incidents witnessed or seen in media reports, the agency said. Individuals are also encouraged to add a date, time and location as well as their contact information.

