COPA Investigating After Police Shot Armed Suspect in Chicago Lawn

A Chicago police officer shot someone who reportedly was armed early Sunday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, police said.

In a statement, Chicago police said officers were investigating when they encountered an "armed offender" around 1:47 p.m. near the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue. An officer fired and hit the suspect.

A male shooting victim was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Merritt said. His condition was stabilized, Merritt said.

Police did not release the person’s age. Merritt said the person was 15 years old or younger because he was taken to a pediatric trauma center.

An officer was also taken to a hospital for observation and is listed in good condition, police said.

Police said two guns were recovered from the area: a pistol with an extended magazine and a rifle, according to photos posted to social media by police spokesman Tom Ahern.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting, including the comprehensive use of force, according to police.

Police said the officer that was involved in the shooting will do routine administrative work for 30 days.

NBC 5 has not independently confirmed details of the shooting at this time.