Investigation Underway After Chicago Police Shoot Person Outside Bar in Irving Park

A casual night at a neighborhood bar on Chicago's northwest side turned dangerous after a patron pulled a gun on a bar employee, leading to shots fired by police, preliminary reports from witnesses and officials say.

According to authorities, the incident took place shortly after 3 a.m. in the 3700 block of North Troy, outside of Christina's Place, a neighborhood bar in Irving Park.

Police have confirmed to NBC 5 that an officer fired a weapon and a person was struck by gunfire, but provided no further details. COPA, Chicago's Civilian Police Oversight Agency, also confirmed the shooting.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

COPA investigators are responding to an officer-involved shooting in the 3700 block of North Troy. If you or anyone you know has any information related to this incident, please call our office at 312-746-3609 or visit https://t.co/LqABRQUFLE — COPA (@ChicagoCOPA) February 8, 2023

Photos and video from the scene show a heavy police presence at the intersection of Kedzie and Grace, with officers blocking off portions of the street.

According to witnesses, the scene unfolded in "a matter of minutes."

"A young man came in, had some drinks and went outside to have a cigarette," said Miranda, an industry veteran who works security at Christina's. Miranda, who sensed the "vibe wasn't right," stepped outside to check on the man.

"I said, what's the problem?' And he pulled out a gun," Miranda continued. "I put my hands up. We called police and they did their job from that point on."

Police quickly arrived on scene and were pointed in the direction of the patron, witnesses say. After confronting the suspect, gunshots rang out, according to witnesses.

"We never have issues like this," said Miranda, who added that the patron was not a regular. "I know everybody. 90 percent of the people who walk in here. My job is to make sure you guys are safe, the public is safe."

The incident is currently under investigation, officials say.

No further details were provided. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.