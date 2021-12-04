COPA

COPA Investigating After Off-Duty CPD Officer Shot in the Leg in Roscoe Village

An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot in the leg early Saturday in Roscoe Village on the North Side.

It happened about 4:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of West School Street, according to a brief statement from police.

The officer was treated at Illinois Masonic Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Police did not release any other details about the shooting, but said the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.

That watchdog agency steps in to probe officers’ use of force and potential police misconduct.

A COPA spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

