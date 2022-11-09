COPA Investigating After Off-Duty CPD Officer Involved in Shooting in North Austin

Officials are investigating after an off-duty Chicago police officer was involved in a shooting on Chicago's northwest side near the city's North Austin neighborhood, authorities said Wednesday.

According to Chicago Police, the shooting occurred at 8:16 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 2000 block of North Laramie Avenue.

According to officials, the officer was not injured, but was transported to an area hospital for observation and was later released. A preliminary statement from police indicated that it is not yet known whether any other individuals were injured during the incident.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the use of force in the incident, and the officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.