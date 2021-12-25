COPA Investigating After Man Injured Following Shots Fired at Chicago Police: Officials

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating an incident Friday night after a man was wounded following an exchange of gunfire with Chicago police officers in the city's University Village neighborhood, according to authorities.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Hastings, police officers were on patrol when they saw two men with handguns, police said.

As the officers approached the men, one of the men fired shots at the officers, according to police.

Police said the officers subsequently returned fire, striking one of the men. The man was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The second man attempted to flee the scene on foot, but was placed into custody by police, officials said.

No police officers were struck amid the exchange of gunfire, according to police. However, the officers were taken to an area hospital for observation.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident, including a use of force investigation. Police said the officers involved have been placed on administrative duties for 30 days.