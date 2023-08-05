Chicago Police

COPA investigates after Chicago police shoot man in South Shore

By Chicago Sun-Times Wire

Oversight officials are investigating after a man was shot by Chicago police Saturday night in South Shore.

The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of East 72nd Street, according to the police department, which has released no other details.

The man, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment in fair condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

No officers were injured, police said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating and anyone with information is asked to call 312-746-3609.

