COPA Fires Employee Who Shot at Alleged Car Thieves on Chicago’s West Side

Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability has fired an employee who shot at two suspects who allegedly stole his vehicle this past weekend in the city's Lawndale neighborhood, the agency said in a statement.

The COPA employee, a 39-year-old male, was attempting to locate his stolen vehicle near the 1300 block of South Central Park around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning, according to a Chicago Police Department report.

The employee, who is a conceal carry license holder, fired shots at two subjects getting into his stolen vehicle, according to the report.

Police said the offenders then left the scene in the vehicle, and it’s unknown if they were struck by the gunfire.

The incident is under investigation, according to police.

The Chicago Police Department notified COPA of the encounter, and on Monday, the agency announced the employee's termination.

"COPA has strict policies, a code of conduct and high standards for every employee of the agency,” Sydney Roberts, chief administrator, said in a statement. “There is a responsibility we have as employees of COPA and as law abiding residents of this great city to use sound judgement under difficult circumstances. When the actions of any employee violate the policies of this agency, we will hold them accountable.”