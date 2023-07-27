COPA: Chicago police officer shot in hand in Englewood was inadvertently struck by fellow officer

A Chicago police officer who was shot in the hand in Englewood earlier this week was inadvertently struck by a fellow officer who was firing upon the vehicle fleeing the scene, according to Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

According to COPA, the incident occurred after police received a complaint about an instance of trespassing in the 300 block of West 56th Place.

Upon receiving the complaint, the officers monitored the area via a police observation device, or POD, and observed a group of people in a nearby alley. Moments later, several Chicago police officers arrived at the location in unmarked vehicles, officials said.

According to COPA, officers exited their vehicles upon arrival and attempted to "engage" with the group of people, including someone driving a sedan.

Officers on foot tried to make contact with the driver of the sedan, who was trying to leave the area.

The driver then struck a police vehicle and ultimately fled the scene, with two officers discharging their weapons at the fleeing vehicle.

COPA released the following statement on Thursday:

"After an initial review of available evidence, it is believed that during this incident, a Chicago police officer discharged their weapon and inadvertently struck a fellow officer in the hand in the course of firing at the fleeing sedan. There is currently no indication that shots were fired from the sedan, or by any other civilian and there are no reports of a gun recovered. The officer was taken to the hospital in good condition," the statement said.

COPA confirms that video evidence remains under investigation, and that footage will be released within 60 days unless prohibited by court order. No one is currently in custody in connection with the incident.

According to COPA, the officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative duties for the next 30 days.