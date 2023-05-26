Cooper's Hawk to Close Only Chicago Location: Report

The wine-focused restaurant chain Cooper's Hawk is slated to close its only location in Chicago, according to Crain's Chicago Business.

Esquire by Cooper's Hawk, located at the former Esquire Theatre in the city's Gold Coast neighborhood, is unlike other Cooper's Hawk locations as it features a tasting room and three-story wine tower, boasting the largest collection of wines in Chicago.

The restaurant, which first opened in 2019, is expected to close July 17. Coopers Hawk, which is based in suburban Downers Grove, was founded in 2005 and "built upon the belief that food and wine hold power to forge lasting connections," according to its website.

Cooper's Hawk operates a total of 14 locations in the Chicago area, including those in Gurnee, Morton Grove and Orland Park.