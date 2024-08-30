Cooler but pleasant conditions, high swim risk expected for Labor Day weekend

Despite another muggy day on Friday and the potential for severe weather, it appears Labor Day weekend will start on a markedly different note - with clear skies, sunshine and enjoyable conditions. However, potentially dangerous conditions are possible along the lakefront, so those thinking about heading to the beach will want to plan ahead.

A cold front was expected to move through the Chicago area on Friday afternoon, ushering in drier air for the weekend, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Iisha Scott said. Showers and storms were a possibility in the afternoon hours as well, primarily south of the city and in Northwest Indiana and lingering through the overnight hours on Saturday.

Dew points will drop significantly - from the 70s and 80s on Friday afternoon to the 40s and 50s by Saturday afternoon - setting up for a much more comfortable day. With highs in the mid-80s, Saturday will still be warm - despite the lower dew point values.

Anyone hoping to get in one more trip to the beach before summer wraps up will likely want to plan for Saturday. Dangerous swimming conditions, high waves and life-threatening currents are expected both Sunday and Monday at beaches along Lake Michigan's southern shoreline, according to the National Weather Service.

Twitter: Early heads up for dangerous swimming conditions at southern #LakeMichigan beaches developing on Sunday and continuing into #LaborDay. Please plan accordingly if you're heading to a beach this weekend. Know before you go! https://t.co/JYcKwNgymH #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/tqGueu87Ql — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 30, 2024

Both days are listed as a "high swim risk," meaning people should stay out of the water, avoid piers, breakwalls and lakeshore trails.

The extended weekend overall will bring a stretch of dry weather and plenty of sunshine, meteorologists said.

Pleasant conditions are expected to persist on Sunday, despite a notable drop in temperatures from the mid 80s to mid 70s. Monday will be slightly cooler, but enjoyable as well, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

An uptick in temperatures will come in the following days, with high temperatures in the high 70s on Tuesday and highs in the low 80s on Wednesday.