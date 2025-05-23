Cool, mostly dry Memorial Day weekend in store for Chicago area

While Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of a summer with a holiday traditionally known for pool parties and barbecues, those conditions won't quite be in store for the Chicago area this year.

The unseasonably cool temperatures that have swept over the Chicago area this week are expected to continue throughout the holiday weekend, with highs in the low-to-mid 60s anticipated.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Typical to springs and summers in Chicago, temperatures will be noticeably cooler near Lake Michigan, with highs potentially staying in the 50s by the lakefront.

While this weekend's weather wouldn't be mistaken for summer in Chicago, the conditions should bode well for outdoor gatherings, with winds between 10-to-15 miles per hour forecasted throughout the region alongside temperatures mostly in the 60s.

Memorial Day weekend should be relatively quiet weather-wise with little day-to-day variability. Slightly below normal temps are expected with highs in the 60s, though areas near the lake will be in the 50s. The next chances for rain is Monday night into Tuesday. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/9glJFO46nl — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 23, 2025

Though dry conditions are expected to persist through all three weekend days, some showers could return to the region Monday evening, with more chances for showers forecasted for Tuesday.

After the stalling of high temperatures through Memorial Day weekend, the mercury is expected to finally begin to rise by the middle of next week, with highs forecasted to reach the 70s by the start of next weekend.