Cooking classes part of summer camp for some Northwest Indiana students

At the YWCA of Northwest Indiana, students are spending part of their summer camp indoors to take part in a new cooking class.

It’s a chance to learn real life skills while having fun at the same time.

"When I was a kid I liked to cook with my mom and helping with her,” 11-year-old Aneyce told NBC Chicago. “When I heard we were taking cooking classes here I was very excited.”

Besides appetizers, the kids are making chicken wraps, no-bake cinnamon rolls and a healthy drink option.

"It’s a quick and healthy way to make a quick meal without turning on the stove," 11-year-old Isis said.

Josiah, who is also 11, agrees. “Its fun to cook, because it’s a great time to make things and impress other people," he said.

The students have been cooking all summer and learned to make several dishes, according to 7-year-old William, who said he learned how to make both pancakes and quesadillas.

Chef Faith Nicole, founder of the nonprofit organization Kulinary Kidz, combined her love of teaching and cooking to create this cooking class for kids.

Nicole likes to focus on healthy eating, and she’s also written some coloring cookbooks for kids, which include important cooking tips.

“If they are learning healthy ways to eat, as well as ways to cook for themselves, children that are at home because their parents work late don’t have to eat noodles and hot dogs and processed food,” she explains. “They can make their own healthy nutritious meals.”