Cook County, State Health Officials Confirm Coronavirus Case

Public health officials are working to identify and actively monitor individuals who were in contact with the patient

A patient in Illinois has tested positive for the coronavirus, Cook County and state health officials said in a news release Saturday.

Public health officials are working to identify and actively monitor individuals who were in contact with the patient in an effort to reduce the risk of additional transmission, officials said. The state of Illinois will request CDC deploy a team to Illinois to support these efforts.

Additional details about where the patient resides weren't immediately available.

Illinois previously had two confirmed cases of the coronavirus, a husband and wife from Chicago, who made a full recovery.

