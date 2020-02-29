Cook County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scammer Impersonating Authorities

Authorities are warning the public about a phone scammer impersonating a Cook County sheriff’s officer in recent weeks.

The caller identifies himself as “Sgt. Dennis Peterson” or “Lt. Jonathan Moore,” the sheriff’s office said. He says he’s an employee, and calls have come from multiple phone numbers.

It’s not known how widespread the calls are or if the caller is using additional fake names, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities are reminding the public that the sheriff’s office doesn’t call to solicit money.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call is asked to contact the Cook County sheriff’s office at 847-635-1188.