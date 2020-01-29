Cook County Sheriff

Cook County Sheriff’s Deputy Shoots Self in Hip

Shooting occurred in restroom of juvenile detention center

By Sun-Times Media Wire

1488467380-Crime-Scene-tape-lights-(TNS)-(8).JPG?crop=faces,top&fit=crop&q=35&auto=enhance&w=300&h=300&fm=jpg
GETTY IMAGES

A Cook County sheriff’s deputy accidentally shot herself in the hip Wednesday in the restroom of the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center on the Near West Side.

Chicago police said a female law enforcement officer accidentally discharged her weapon, striking her hip, about 8:25 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Ogden Avenue.

Law enforcement sources said the woman was a deputy with the Cook County sheriff’s office, and was in an employee restroom of the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center.

Local

Elgin 30 mins ago

Line Out the Door at Veteran’s Services After Funeral Home Asks for People to Attend

chicago scooters 1 hour ago

Take 2: Scooters Returning to Chicago for Another Trial

She was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. No one else was injured.

A Cook County sheriff’s spokesperson declined to comment and referred questioned to Chicago police, who are investigating the incident.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Cook County SheriffshootingOgden Avenue
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us