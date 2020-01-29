Cook County Sheriff’s Deputy Shoots Self in Hip

A Cook County sheriff’s deputy accidentally shot herself in the hip Wednesday in the restroom of the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center on the Near West Side.

Chicago police said a female law enforcement officer accidentally discharged her weapon, striking her hip, about 8:25 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Ogden Avenue.

Law enforcement sources said the woman was a deputy with the Cook County sheriff’s office, and was in an employee restroom of the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center.

She was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. No one else was injured.

A Cook County sheriff’s spokesperson declined to comment and referred questioned to Chicago police, who are investigating the incident.