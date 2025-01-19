Cook County sheriff's deputy killed on vacation in Turks and Caicos

The family of a Cook County sheriff's deputy is remembering her life after she was tragically killed while vacationing in Turks and Caicos.

Shamone Duncan was shot while celebrating her sister’s birthday on a rooftop Saturday night.

"We came down here to celebrate her birthday and to think it turned out like this.. I'm heartbroken," said Eshawn Spencer, Duncan's sister. It’s devastating."

Two of Duncan's sisters said they were at a rooftop restaurant when they heard what sounded like fireworks.

"A couple people said… instead of her getting down, she got up and then they saw her fall after she got hit," Sharaye Baugh, another sister of Duncan's, said.

Duncan served 21 years with the Cook County Sheriff’s Department, most recently working inside the jail. Her sisters said it was probably her instinct to jump up and help – when the rest of the rooftop ducked for cover.

"We have never… never experienced this before," Spencer said. "People talk about Chicago, but I've never seen anything like this before."

Police do not believe Duncan was the intended target and continue to investigate the crime. Meantime, the tight-knit family is left without its rock.

Duncan was the oldest and the "momma bear" -- not only to her siblings but was deeply devoted to her son and granddaughter.

"To watch my sister who I love dearly... to see the blood gushing out of her..." Spencer said. "It took like 30-40 minutes for the paramedics to get there. Our brother was doing CPR, it’s unimaginable."

The sisters are waiting for an autopsy to be completed and then will bring Duncan's body back to Chicago, where services will take place.