Cook County Reopens Third Mass Vaccination Site

Cook County reopened its third COVID-19 mass vaccination Saturday as part of an ongoing effort to curb the rise in infections caused by a surge of the omicron variant.

County officials closed the remaining mass vaccination sites in July, citing a change in strategy due to a sharp decline in attendance. Instead, health officials implemented a hyperlocal model, organizing clinics at festivals and other community gatherings.

But with the latest surge, Cook County Health reopened the vaccination site at the former Kmart in Des Plaines Saturday. Facilities in Forest Park and Matteson opened early in the week.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are permitted, health officials said.

All three sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available at each site.

Only those 18 years old and above are able to receive the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines, according to current guidance from federal health officials.

Children as young as 5 years old are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, but the minimum age to receive a booster shot is 12 years old.

The locations are listed below:

Des Plaines - 1155 E. Oakton St. (Former Kmart)

Forest Park - 7630 W. Roosevelt Rd. (Former HOBO location)

Matteson - 4467 Promenade Way (Former Target)