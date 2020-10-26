Cook County Medical Examiner's office

Cook County ME Confirms First 2 Cold-Related Deaths of Season

Hombre_encuentra_auto_robado_con_dos_ninos_adentro.jpg
Getty Images

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed its first two cold-related fatalities of the season after a 58-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman died this month.

According to the medical examiner’s office, a 58-year-old man died in Chicago on Oct. 7 as a result of necrotizing pneumonia, with hypothermia as a result of environmental cold exposure as a contributing factor.

On Oct. 25, a 69-year-old woman died in Olympia Fields as a result of cold exposure, with hypertensive cardiovascular disease and pericarditis as contributing factors.

Local

Deon Bush 17 mins ago

Bears vs. Rams: Sherrick McManis Out for Chicago, Tyler Higbee Out for Los Angeles

Chicago Bears 46 mins ago

Bears vs. Rams: Three Keys to a Chicago Victory

 Both deaths were ruled as accidents by the medical examiner’s office.

This article tagged under:

Cook County Medical Examiner's office
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us