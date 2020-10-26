Cook County ME Confirms First 2 Cold-Related Deaths of Season

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed its first two cold-related fatalities of the season after a 58-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman died this month.

According to the medical examiner’s office, a 58-year-old man died in Chicago on Oct. 7 as a result of necrotizing pneumonia, with hypothermia as a result of environmental cold exposure as a contributing factor.

On Oct. 25, a 69-year-old woman died in Olympia Fields as a result of cold exposure, with hypertensive cardiovascular disease and pericarditis as contributing factors.

Both deaths were ruled as accidents by the medical examiner’s office.