Cook County Jail Reports First Inmate Death From Coronavirus

An inmate at the Cook County Jail has died from the coronavirus, marking the first virus-related death at the facility, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

The individual, who has not been identified, died of "apparent complications" due to the coronavirus. An official cause of death will be determined following an autopsy, according to the sheriff's office website.

In a tweet, Cook County Public Defender Amy Campanelli said that her office asked for an expedited bond review on the individual and asked for that person to be released before trial, but the requests were denied.

"He was and always will be presumed innocent," Campanelli added. "He died awaiting for his day in court. He should have been sent home."

Yes so awful but true. We asked for an expedited bond review on this client and to be released from jail before trial. We lost that fight. He was and always will be presumed innocent. He died awaiting for his day in court. He should have been sent home.#justicemustbehumane https://t.co/ql2BLMxRXA — Amy Campanelli (@cookctypdamy) April 6, 2020

As of Monday evening, a total of 230 inmates at the Cook County Jail had tested positive for the virus. An additional 33 detainees tested negative.

A total of 92 employees with the sheriff's office also contracted the coronavirus, officials said.