Cook County Jail Detainee Found Dead Inside Cell

A 19-year-old man being held at the Cook County Jail was found dead in his cell early Saturday with apparent head trauma, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

At 1:53 a.m., correctional officers found Pedro Ruiz unresponsive in the cell and immediately “began lifesaving measures,” sheriff’s police said. Ruiz’s cellmate was put in handcuffs.

Ruiz was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died, authorities said.

He had been ordered held at the jail without bail Friday on charges including attempted murder, police said.

A death investigation is ongoing, authorities said. No charges have been filed.