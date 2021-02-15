Cook County Health Vaccination Sites Closed Tuesday Due to Snowstorm

Cook County Health will close the majority of its COVID-19 vaccination sites Tuesday as several more inches of snow are expected to result in dangerous travel conditions.

Vaccinations will continue, however, at John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital, Provident Hospital and the Ruth M. Rothstein CORE Center, according to a news release from Cook County Health.

The closure applies to all remaining vaccination facilities, including the large-scale sites at South Suburban College in South Holland, the Tinley Park Convention Center and at Triton College in River Grove.

Those who are scheduled for appointments on Tuesday will be contacted and rescheduled this week.

The following Cook County Health vaccination sites will also be closed: Arlington Heights Health Center, Blue Island Health Center, Cottage Grove Health Center, Morton East Adolescent Health Center, North Riverside Health Center and Robbins Health Center.

In all, more than 85,000 vaccines have been administered to Cook County residents. Furthermore, on Tuesday, those eligible for the vaccine will be able to sign up for one of 5,000 new first-dose appointments.

Appointments will be available starting at noon on the Cook County Health website.