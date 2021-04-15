Cook County Health to Release 10,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Friday

The Cook County Health department announced it will release approximately 10,000 first-dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments on Friday.

According to a press release, the appointments will be made available to the public at 12 p.m. on Friday.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccine will be offered during these appointments and officials strongly encourage those aged 16 and 17 to sign up for Pfizer sites only.

“Following the expansion of eligibility on April 12, appointments will be available for individuals 16 years or older. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine currently approved for 16 and 17 year olds. As such, it is important for these individuals to schedule at a Pfizer site,” the release reads.

Individuals age 16 and 17 must be accompanied to their appointment by a parent or guardian.

On Thursday, Illinois health officials reported 3,581 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 40 additional deaths in the last day, along with more than 129,000 vaccinations administered.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Thursday's new cases brought the state to 1,292,515 since the pandemic began last year. The number of new cases has continued to rise over recent weeks in Illinois, with some officials fearing that a new surge could be taking place.

Thursday's 40 additional deaths brought the state to 21,609 confirmed COVID fatalities during the pandemic.