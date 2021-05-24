Cook County Health Giving Away 15K Six Flags Tickets to Those Vaccinated on Wednesday

Want to score a free pass to Six Flags Great America? Get the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday at a Cook County Health location.

The promotion is the latest incentive to get more people vaccinated. On Wednesday Cook County Health will give away 15,000 Six Flags tickets, while supplies last -- one to every person vaccinated against coronavirus at a CCH location.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"With summer coming, if you have not gotten your vaccine, now is the time!" Cook County Health said in a statement.

Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988, from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Walk-ins also are welcome.

Individuals under 18 years ago must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Hours and vaccines offered remain subject to change.

Earlier this month, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Six Flags Great America would donate 50,000 free tickets to newly vaccinated Illinois residents. As part of the effort, the state is sending Illinois National Guard mobile vaccination teams to the park's Gurnee location on June 5 and 6, and if turnout is high they will return on other days to continue vaccinations, officials said.

Other companies are offering vaccine incentives, including United Airlines, which is holding a contest to give five people the chance to win free flights for a year.

The Chicago-based airline on Monday announced the "Your Shot to Fly" sweepstakes for members of its loyalty program, aimed at encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Throughout the month of June, United said it plans to give away 30 pairs of tickets for a roundtrip flight for two in any class, to any destination in the world where United flies.