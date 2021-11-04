Cook County Health Begins Offering COVID-19 Vaccine to Patients Ages 5-11 on Friday

Cook County Health announced it will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 who are patients beginning Friday, Nov. 5.

Patients can walk in to any Cook County Health site or make an appointment by calling 833-308-1988 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Online appointments for patients and community members will begin early next week at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov. A parent of legal guardian must be present with children under 18.

"In clinical trials, the Pfizer COVID vaccine was shown to be 90 percent effective in preventing symptomatic infection," the health department said. "Children ages 5 to 11 had fewer side effects from the vaccine than teens and adults. Help Cook County communities stay safe by getting your child vaccinated against COVID."

A number of places across Chicago are already offering appointments for vaccinations that are scheduled to start this weekend and early next week.

Walgreens and CVS will begin administering COVID vaccines to children under 12 years old this weekend, with appointments already being offered.

Both Chicago and Illinois' health departments have also released a list of places parents can check for available vaccinations.

