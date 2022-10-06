Cook County

Cook County Guaranteed Income Pilot Program Applications Open. See If You're Eligible

Over 3,000 Cook County residents will be selected to receive $500 monthly payments for two years

The application portal for the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot program opened on Thursday, allowing Cook County residents to apply for monthly payments of $500 for two years.

The program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, providing $42 million in funding for the payments to be sent to 3,250 residents over the course of two years.

In order to be eligible, applicants must be a Cook County resident, at least 18 years old and have an income at or below 250 percent of the federal poverty level.

Applications will be open from Thursday through Friday, Oct. 21. While applications are open now, county officials said there is no benefit to applying earlier in the application period and that the final participants of the program will be chosen at random.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Below are the federal poverty guidelines correlated with household size to help determine eligibility:

Household/ Family Size250% FPL
1$33,975
2$45,775
3$57,575
4$69,375
5$81,175
6$92,975
7$104,775
8$116,575
*For each additional member over 8, add $11,800

Any residents that are already participating in a guaranteed income pilot program, such as those in Evanston and Chicago, are not eligible to participate in the Cook County program.

Local

bank of america chicago marathon 31 mins ago

2022 Chicago Marathon: Street Closures, Streaming, Schedule and More

Harry Styles 2 hours ago

What Ticketholders Should Know After Harry Styles' Chicago Concert Postponed

Residents interested in learning more information on the program are also encouraged to attend a virtual webinar organized by county officials on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 5 p.m.

Those who are selected to participate in the pilot program are expected to begin receiving payments in December 2022.

This article tagged under:

Cook CountyGuaranteed income
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us