Cook County Expands Vaccination Hours, Prepares to Vaccinate Children Over 12

Cook County will extend hours at several mass vaccination sites across the area in preparation to vaccinate more residents, including children age 12 and older, officials announced Thursday.

Beginning May 11, five mass vaccination sites in Cook County will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to officials.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Here are the locations offering extended hours:

Matteson

Address: 4647 Promenade Way

Vaccine: Pfizer

Hours: Wednesday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

River Grove

Address: 2000 5th Avenue, Triton College

Vaccine: Pfizer

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Forest Park

Address: 7630 W. Roosevelt Rd.

Vaccine: Pfizer

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Des Plaines

Address: 1155 E Oakton Street

Vaccine: Pfizer

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

South Holland

Address: 15800 State Street, South Suburban College

Vaccine: Pfizer

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All the above locations offer both appointment-based and walk-in vaccinations, according to the county.

Officials noted that 16 and 17-year-olds will not be eligible at the Tinley Park location as the Pfizer vaccine is the only option currently approved for emergency use in that age group. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The Tinley Park site, located at 18451 Convention Center Drive, will not offer extended hours and will, instead, remain open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, officials said. Those age 18 years and older have the choice between Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Click here for more information on booking an appointment in Cook County, or call (833) 308-1988.

For more information on how to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine in the Chicago area, click here.

Cook County Health said officials will make a public announcement when they expect to offer the Pfizer vaccine to children age 12 and older, which they noted would likely be "soon after the FDA and CDC provide authorization."

Vaccinations are also available at the following smaller-scale Priority Vaccination Sites between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. until the locations switch to extended hours next week:

Summit Recreation Center

Communities served: Summit, McCook, Hodgkins, Justice, Bridgeview and Chicago Ridge

Extended hours: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thornton Fractional High School South, Lansing

Communities served: Lansing, Calumet City, Chicago Heights, South Chicago Heights, Harvey, South Holland, Dolton and Burnham

Extended hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

West Leyden High School, Northlake

Communities served: Norridge, Harwood Heights, Melrose Park, Maywood, Bellwood, Stone Park, Berkeley, Northlake, and Franklin Park

Extended hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.