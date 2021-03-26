Cook County Eases Outdoor Restrictions as COVID Cases Increase

Following a similar path as Chicago, Cook County announced the gradual reduction of COVID-19 mitigation measures Friday, particularly as it relates to outdoor gatherings, as it experiences a worrisome rise in case numbers.
Suburban Cook County has recently seen its daily case rate increase by more than 40%, along with nine days of increasing hospital bed usage, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
According to a new mitigation order issued by the Cook County Department of Public Health Friday, the updated capacity limits include:
- Outdoor Dining: Groups of 10 people
- Amusement Parks: Can open at 25% capacity
- Outdoor Fitness Classes, Meetings, Social Events and Recreation Activities: Can increase to 50% capacity or 100 people
- Seated Spectator Events: Venues with a capacity less than 200 are limited to 50% and no more than 50 individuals. Larger venues with a capacity of more than 200 are limited to 25% capacity.
While most indoor restrictions remain the same, that's not the case for indoor fitness classes, which can increase to the lesser of 50% capacity or 50 people per room.
Face coverings must be worn at all times, and a minimum distance of six feet must be maintained between all participants, officials said.
Citing "worrying increases" in COVID health metrics, Chicago increased outdoor capacity limits at a number of establishments Thursday, with the focus of preventing "a third surge of the virus" in the city.
Statewide, Illinois' is reporting a "concerning possible trend" that could mark the start of another resurgence, according to IDPH.
Since March 8, Illinois has seen 10 days of increases in the seven-day rolling average for hospital admissions, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. At the same time, the COVID-19 test positivity has risen from 2.5% on March 10, to 3.3% on Friday.
So far, Illinois isn't meeting the metrics required to move into its "Bridge Phase," a transition phase that would increase capacity limitations ahead of a full reopening. In order to move forward, 70% of residents 65 and older statewide must have received their first dose of the vaccine, with no increase in COVID-19 metrics like hospital admissions and more.