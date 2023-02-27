Cook County Corrections Officer, Woman Wounded in Shooting on Chicago's Near South Side

A Cook County corrections officer and a woman were wounded after shots from a pickup truck were fired in their direction early Monday on Chicago's Near South Side, officials said.

According to authorities, the incident occurred just before 1 a.m. in the 100 block of East Cermak near Wabash.

According to Chicago police, the victims were standing on the sidewalk near a nightclub when someone in a pickup truck fired shots in their direction. A woman, 27, was transported to a nearby hospital in fair condition with graze wounds to the face and legs.

The other victim, a 31 year old Cook County corrections officer, was struck in the back and arms. He self-transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition, officials say.

It's unclear if the corrections officer was on duty.

No one was in custody and officials are investigating, police say.