Cook County Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 200 as 26 More Deaths Announced

Earlier on Sunday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced 31 new deaths statewide

The Cook County medical examiner announced 26 more deaths related to the coronavirus Sunday, pushing the county’s death toll up to 210.

Cook County is home to over 75% of Illinois’ coronavirus deaths. Earlier in the day, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced 31 new deaths, bringing the statewide total up to 274.

Sunday’s confirmed dead range in age from 41 to 83, according to the medical examiner’s office.

David Ramirez, a 62-year-old Park Forest man, and Nachum Langsner, a 54-year-old Chicago woman, did not have underlying health conditions that contributed to their deaths. Ramirez died of pneumonia due to a COVID-19 infection, while Langsner died of acute respiratory distress syndrome brought on by a COVID-19 infection.

On Saturday, the medical examiner’s office announced 37 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19.

